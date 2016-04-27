April 27 Sprague Resources LP

* Sprague Resources LP announces eighth consecutive increased cash distribution for the first quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.5325 per unit ($2.13 per unit on an annualized basis) for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 distribution represents a 3 pct increase over distribution declared for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)