April 27 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue $236.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.7
million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.73 to $1.85
* Integra lifesciences reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raising 2016 full year organic sales guidance to
approximately 8 pct
* Raising low end of 2016 total revenue guidance to range of
$985 million to $1.0 billion
* Adjusting low end of full-year adjusted earnings per share
guidance range to $3.38 - $3.50 from $3.35 - $3.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $987.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)