April 27 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Industrial fatality at Redwater
* At 1:40 p.m. (MT) on April 27 , there was a contractor
fatality at Williams' Redwater Olefinic Fractionator in
Redwater, Alberta
* Pembina , as operator of facility, will be launching a
detailed investigation to determine cause of incident
* Says "further details regarding incident will not be
provided at this time out of respect for impacted family
members"
* Says "an investigation will be conducted by occupational
health and safety and relevant authorities"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)