BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Calfrac Well Services Ltd
* Calfrac announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.47
* Q1 revenue c$216.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$240.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$ -0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd says in early March 2016 , Calfrac restructured its Canadian, United States and corporate segments
* Pricing in Canada and United States declined on average by 30 percent in Q1 of 2016
* Calfrac says in total, approximately 500 employees were affected by cost initiative which decreased company's global headcount to approximately 2,600
* Calfrac says Canadian, U.S., corporate headcount have declined about 60 percent, 70 percent and 35 percent, respectively, since beginning of 2015
* Company anticipates higher activity with new customers in Southern Argentina during remainder of 2016
* In Canada, while visibility remains limited past end of Q2, co does not expect activity to increase as sharply as in prior years
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd says activity for remainder of year in Western Siberia is expected to be relatively consistent with 2015
* United states land-based drilling rig count continues to decrease and currently stands at approximately 400 rigs
* Idled approximately 60 percent of fracturing equipment and temporarily suspended its cementing and coiled tubing operations in U.S.
* Co has exited Arkansas and temporarily suspended operations in texas
* In light of current environment, company further reduced its 2016 capital budget by approximately $5.0 million to $10.0 million
* 2016 carryover capital expenditures are expected to decrease from $35.0 million to $30.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.