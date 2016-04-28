BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier announces major C Series order and reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Says received delta orders up to 125 C Series aircraft - largest C Series order yet
* Delta air lines, Inc. (Delta) has placed a firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft with options for an additional 50 CS100 aircraft
* Based on list price, firm order is valued at approximately $5.6 billion
* Quarterly free cash flow usage of $750 million
* Bombardier Inc says remain on track to achieve both our 2016 guidance and 2020 goals
* Deliveries of aircraft to Delta are scheduled to begin in 2018
* Q1 revenue of $3.9 billion versus $4.4 billion last year
* Quarterly loss per share $0.07
* Q1 commercial aircraft revenue $616 million versus $673 million
* Q1 commercial aircraft deliveries 20 units versus 23 units
* As a result of order, program expected to enter into service with a backlog of more than 300 aircraft or up to 800 aircraft
* Q1 commercial aircraft backlog as at March 31, 2016 $11.1 billion versus $11.5 billion at Dec 31, 2015
* Quarterly bombardier transportation's revenues $1,880 million versus. $2,041 million last year
* Quarterly adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Quarterly Bombardier Transportation's order intakes $1.2 billion versus. $1.2 billion last year
* Quarterly business aircraft revenues $1303 million versus $1537 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.4 billion as at march 31, 2016 versus. $30.4 billion as at Dec 31, 2015
* Quarterly business aircrafts deliveries 31 units versus 45 units last year
* Quarterly free cash flow usage driven by cash outflows from operating activities of $456 million
* Says recorded $112 million special charge for workforce optimization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.