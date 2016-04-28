BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 CommScope Holding Company Inc
* CommScope reports stronger than expected first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.72
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.