BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Time Warner Cable Reports 2016 First
* Quarter results
* Qtrly revenue $6.19 billion versus $5.78 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.72
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.81
* Qtrly customer relationship net additions of 236,000
* Q1 total business service revenue $886 million versus $781 million last year
* Qtrly total residential services revenue $4.93 billion $4.66 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.