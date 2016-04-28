April 28 First Cash Financial Services Inc
* First Cash Financial Services and Cash America
International to combine in merger of equals to create leading
operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin
America
* Transaction expected to be significantly accretive to free
cash flow and earnings per share
* Deal would be 10% accretive to first cash's expected eps
in 2017 and 35% accretive to cash america's expected 2017 eps
* Cash America shareholders to receive fixed exchange ratio
of 0.84 first cash shares for each Cash America share
* First Cash shareholders will own about 58% of combined co,
and Cash America shareholders will own approximately 42%
* Deal was unanimously approved by boards of directors of
both companies
