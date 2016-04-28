BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Bemis Company Inc
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $660.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis company reports first quarter results
* Bemis company inc says management confirmed that it expects full year cash from operations to be in range of $450 to $500 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Bemis company inc says also confirmed that it expects capital expenditures for 2016 of approximately $200 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
