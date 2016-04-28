BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited; hold investor conference call today
* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at US$800 million
* All-Cash transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Acquisition projected to deliver full benefits within 3 years, attaining adjusted operating profit of approximately US$100 million
* Acquisition is projected to deliver full benefits within three years, contributing approximately US$0.25 to Hanes' adjusted EPS
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Brands Limited
* Transaction would pay Pacific Brands shareholders AUD1.15 per share
* Intends to divest Tontine Pillow business and Dunlop flooring business
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.