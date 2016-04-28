BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
April 28 Aetna Reports First
* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.30
* Q1 revenue $15.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.45 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medical membership totaled approximately 23.0 million at march 31, 2016
* Quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $7.90 to $8.10
* Q1 earnings per share $2.06
* Q1 healthcare medical benefit ratio 80.5 percent versus 79.1 percent last year
* Aetna inc says remain on track to close our acquisition of humana in second half of 2016
* Have obtained approximately two-thirds of necessary state change of control approvals required to close transaction with humana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.