BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genesee & wyoming reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue $482.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $483 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Expects an approximately 12% decline in adjusted diluted eps in 2016
* Expects an approximately 8% increase in our free cash flow in 2016
* "as we look ahead to remainder of 2016, outlook for north america , u.k./europe is broadly unchanged"
* Outlook for australia is modestly weaker for the reminder of 2016
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.