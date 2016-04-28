April 28 Sequans Communications Sa Says Non

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Sequans communications announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $10 million to $12 million

* Q1 revenue $9.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ifrs net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.08 and $0.10 for q2 of 2016

* Ifrs net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.08 and $0.10 for q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $12.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S