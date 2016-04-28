April 28 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.80

* Full-Year 2016 capital expenditures guidance reduced by approximately $100 million

* "lower prices for all nutrients weighed on our performance for quarter and contributed to a more subdued outlook for year"

* Potash corporation of saskatchewan inc q1 nitrogen sales volume 1.7 million million tonnes versus. 1.3 million tonnes last year

* Q1 sales $1,209 million versus $1,665 million last year

* Says Lowered Our Expectations For 2016 Potash Sales Volumes To A Range Of 8.3-8.8 million tonnes

* Potash corporation of saskatchewan inc q1 nitrogen average realized sales price per tonne $244 versus. $351 per tonne last year

* Quarter earnings of $0.09 per share

* Absence of new contracts in china , limited demand from india & cautious buying patterns in spot markets reduced global potash deliveries in q1

* $0.8 billion

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25

* 8.8 million tonnes

* Quarterly phosphate sales volumes of 0.7 million tonnes were up 10 percent compared to 2015's q1

* First-Quarter potash sales volumes of 1.8 million tonnes were well below 2.3 million tonnes sold in q1 last year

* Weaker demand environment, combined with increased competitive pressures, pushed spot potash prices lower - most notably in north america

* Year potash gross margin, now forecast at $0.5-$0.7 billion

* Q1 phosphate average realized sales price per mt $ 499 versus $574 last year

* Average realized potash price for q1 was $178 per tonne, well below $284 per tonne generated in q1 of 2015

* Lower global energy costs and new nitrogen capacity pressured prices for all nitrogen products, keeping them below those realized in q1 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global phosphate markets remained muted in q1 as elevated inventories in india & cautious buying in brazil led to weaker shipments than those in q1 2015

* "in recent weeks, spot markets have begun to stabilize and customer sentiment is improving. We see better conditions for remainder of 2016"

* In north america , anticipate that an increase in planted acres will support potash demand in 2016

* In india,sees monsoon,lower inventories,farm retail prices potential to lead to new contracts,support potash shipments of 4.0-4.5 million tonnes

* Q1 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First-Quarter earnings included notable charges of $0.06 per share

* Absence of new contracts in china,limited demand from india,cautious buying patterns in spot markets reduced global potash deliveries in q1