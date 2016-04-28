BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 The9 Ltd
* The9 signs definitive agreement regarding share exchange of red 5
* Total consideration for transaction for all participating equity holders, including company, is approximately us$76.5 million
* To exchange about 30.6% equity interest it owns in its subsidiary red 5 studios inc for 153.9 million newly issued shares of l&a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.