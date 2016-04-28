BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Sees 2016 Donuts U.S. Comparable Store Sales Growth Of 0 To 2% And Baskin
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dunkin' brands reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 1 to 3%
* Sees 2016 revenue growth of between 4 and 6 percent; adjusted operating income growth of between 8 and 10 percent
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.22 on a 53-week basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 2.0%, baskin-robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 5.0%
* Qtrly revenue $189.8 million versus $185.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $188.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says paul twohig , president, dunkin' donuts u.s. And canada , has decided to retire at end of q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.