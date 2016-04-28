BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman reports first quarter results; reports strong adjusted ebitda improvement compared to prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Says expect to spend approximately $450 million annually on capital expenditures in 2016 and 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $2.355 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.