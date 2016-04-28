BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Q2 revenue $99.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.3 million
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Cabot microelectronics corporation reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot microelectronics corp says full year gaap guidance remains unchanged at 49 to 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.