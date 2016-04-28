BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Memorial Production Partners Lp
* Memorial Production Partners LP announces agreement to acquire GP interest and IDRS from Memorial Resource Development Corp.
* To acquire Memorial Production Partners GP LLC for $0.75 million in cash
* MemP will also acquire other 50 pct of IDRS held by natural gas partners.
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.