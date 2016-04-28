April 28 Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Memorial Production Partners LP announces agreement to acquire GP interest and IDRS from Memorial Resource Development Corp.

* To acquire Memorial Production Partners GP LLC for $0.75 million in cash

* MemP will also acquire other 50 pct of IDRS held by natural gas partners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)