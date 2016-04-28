April 28 Yandex

* Yandex announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted net income of rub 3.2 billion ($46.9 million), up 41% compared with q1 2015

* Yandex qtrly revenues of rub 16.5 billion ($243.7 million), up 34% compared with q1 2015

* We expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 15% to 19% in full year 2016 compared with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)