BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Yandex
* Yandex announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted net income of rub 3.2 billion ($46.9 million), up 41% compared with q1 2015
* Yandex qtrly revenues of rub 16.5 billion ($243.7 million), up 34% compared with q1 2015
* We expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 15% to 19% in full year 2016 compared with 2015
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.