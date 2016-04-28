BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Gentherm Inc
* Gentherm reports 2016 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 15 percent
* Revenues for 2016 q1 increased year over year to $215.7 million from $206.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Effective april 1, 2016 , co would acquire cincinnati sub-zero products (csz), a manufacturer of environmental test chambers
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.