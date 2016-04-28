BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Wesco International Inc
* Wesco international, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.76 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.75 to $4.20
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.