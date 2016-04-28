BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Ball Corp
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 loss per share $0.90
* Qtrly aerospace and technologies contracted backlog grew more than $100 million to $729 million at end of q1
* Says continue to expect 2016 free cash flow to be in range of 2015 free cash flow, cash costs for proposed Rexam acquisition
* Ball reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.89 billion
* Says nearing finish line on proposed offer for rexam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.