April 28 Ball Corp

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 loss per share $0.90

* Qtrly aerospace and technologies contracted backlog grew more than $100 million to $729 million at end of q1

* Says continue to expect 2016 free cash flow to be in range of 2015 free cash flow, cash costs for proposed Rexam acquisition

* Ball reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.89 billion

* Says nearing finish line on proposed offer for rexam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)