BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Bombardier Inc
* Delta Air Lines and Bombardier sign largest C SERIES order for up to 125 aircraft
* Says Delta Air Lines may elect to convert a number of these aircraft into CS300 at a later date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.