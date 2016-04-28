April 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands announces 2017 retirement of Paul Twohig, president, Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and Canada

* Says company plans to name a successor before end of year

* Says currently conducting a search which will consider both internal and external candidates