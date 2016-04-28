BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Enterprise Products Partners Lp
* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2016
* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly earnings per unit $0.32
* For 2016, expect to invest approximately $2.8 billion for growth capital projects
* Says on schedule to complete and begin commercial service on $2.2 billion of projects during remainder of 2016
* Enterprise products partners lp says total onshore ngl, crude oil, refined products, petrochemical pipeline volumes for q1 rose 14 percent to 5.2 million bpd
* Says have a total of $4.2 billion of growth projects scheduled to be completed in 2017 and 2018
* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly revenue $5 billion versus $7.47 billion
* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly revenue $5 billion versus $7.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $7.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.