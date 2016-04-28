BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Allegion Reports First
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $502.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $503.1 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 8 percent
* Says affirming prior guidance for 2016 full-year revenue and eps
* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow of approximately $280 to $300 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.