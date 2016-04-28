BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Carter's Inc
* Carter's, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 sales up about 3 to 4 percent
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 sales $724 million versus i/b/e/s view $716 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 6 to 7 percent
* Raises fiscal 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance range to growth of 10% - 12%
* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share will decrease approximately 10% to 15%
* For first half of fiscal 2016, company projects net sales will increase approximately 4% to 5%
* Carter's inc says for fiscal 2016, company projects net sales will increase approximately 6% to 7% compared to fiscal 2015
* Sees for fy, adjusted diluted earnings per share will increase approximately 10% to 12%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $651.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.09, revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.