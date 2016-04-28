BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 WNS (Holdings) Ltd
* WNS announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS of $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $551 million to $583 million
* Expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ADS to be in range of $1.83 to $1.98
* Q4 revenue $142.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million
* For 2017, we expect capital expenditures to be in range of $22 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.