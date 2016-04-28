BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 EQT Corp
* EQT reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says EQT production achieved production sales volume of 179.9 Bcfe in Q1, representing 24 pct increase over the first quarter last year
* Says increased its 2016 guidance for production sales volume to 710 - 730 Bcfe
* Says production sales volume for the second quarter of 2016 is projected to be 175 - 180 Bcfe
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Says q2 liquids volume is expected to be 2,700 - 2,750 mbbls
* Average differential to the nymex price forecast of negative $0.60 - negative $0.70 per mcf for 2016
* Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest is projected to be about $77 million for Q2 2016, and about $320 million for full year 2016
* Qtrly EQT production total operating revenue $478 million versus $643.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.