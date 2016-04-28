BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 EQT Midstream Partners Lp
* Q1 2016 results announced for EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings
* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $470 - $490 million
* Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 to $540 - $560 million
* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $470 - $490 million
* EQM reiterates its forecast for 2016 total expansion capital expenditures of approximately $695 - $725 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.