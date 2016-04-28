April 28 Avnet Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 sales fell 4.2 percent to $4.04 billion

* Q3 revenue view $6.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 Avnet sales are expected to be in range of $5.95 billion to $6.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $6.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S