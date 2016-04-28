BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Avnet Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Q3 sales fell 4.2 percent to $4.04 billion
* Q3 revenue view $6.3 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avnet Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 Avnet sales are expected to be in range of $5.95 billion to $6.55 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $6.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.