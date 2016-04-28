BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Restaurant brands qtrly Tim Hortons ("TH") comparable sales increased 5.6 pct and Burger King ("BK") comparable sales increased 4.6 pct in constant currency
* Qtrly system-wide sales grew 7.9 pct at TH and 10.0 pct at BK in constant currency
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.21
* Qtrly total revenues $918.5 million versus $933.3 million
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.