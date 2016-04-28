BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
April 28 New Media Investment Group Inc
* New media announces solid first quarter 2016 results and dividend of $0.33 per common share; announces the acquisition of journal multimedia for $18.0 million
* Q1 revenue rose 19.7 percent to $300.1 million
* Says continue to see a path for company to achieve long-term organic revenue growth by year-end 2017
* Says anticipates journal multimedia deal will close in q2 of 2016
* New media investment group inc qtrly loss per share $ 0.11
* Says total revenues of $300.1 million for quarter, a decrease of 5.1% on a same store basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.