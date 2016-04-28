BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Gorman-rupp Co
* Rupp reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Says q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 sales $100.3 million versus $99.2 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
* Says backlog of orders was $111.0 million at march 31, 2016 compared to $158.9 million a year ago
* Rupp co - "expect near-term to be challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.