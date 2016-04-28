BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.70
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $5.7 billion to $6.0 billion
* Declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $5.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Modestly raising earnings per share expectations for fiscal 2016
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.