* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Level 3 Communications Inc
* Level 3 reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $2.051 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Level 3 communications inc says now expect full year 2016 adjusted ebitda growth of 10 to 12 percent
* Level 3 communications inc says for 2016 continue to expect to generate free cash flow of $1.0 to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.