April 28 Level 3 Communications Inc

* Level 3 reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $2.051 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Level 3 communications inc says now expect full year 2016 adjusted ebitda growth of 10 to 12 percent

* Level 3 communications inc says for 2016 continue to expect to generate free cash flow of $1.0 to $1.1 billion