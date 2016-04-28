BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 GNC Holdings Inc
* Gnc holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $668.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $667.8 million
* 2016 consolidated earnings per diluted share would be in range of $2.80 - $2.90
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same store sales decreased 2.6% in domestic company-owned stores (including gnc.com sales) in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.