BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
April 28 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott to acquire st. Jude medical
* Transaction expected to be accretive to abbott's adjusted earnings per share(1) in first full year after closing and increasing thereafter
* Abbott laboratories says st. Jude medical shareholders will receive $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 shares of abbott common stock
* Total transaction equity value of $25 billion
* Says Abbott Intends To Fund Cash Portion Of This Transaction With Medium-And long-term debt
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of st. Jude medical and abbott
* Says st. Jude medical's net debt of approximately $5.7 billion will be assumed or refinanced by abbott
* Expects to issue $3 billion of common stock in secondary market to rebalance its capital structure
* Combination is anticipated to result in annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million by 2020
* Abbott has obtained a commitment letter from BofA Merrill lynch for full cash portion of consideration for both transactions
* Evercore is serving as lead financial advisor for abbott with wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz serving as legal counsel
* BofA Merrill lynch will be providing financing and also is serving as a financial advisor to abbott
* Guggenheim securities is acting as financial advisor and gibson, dunn & crutcher llp is serving as legal counsel to st. Jude medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.