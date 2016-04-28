April 28 Emcor Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Emcor group, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.74 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.64 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog as of march 31, 2016 was $3.85 billion, a 3.1% increase compared to $3.74 billion at end of q1 of 2015

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $6.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S