UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects company name in headline to 'Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc' from 'Coca-Cola')
April 28 Coca-cola Enterprises Inc :
* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirms its full-year guidance for 2016
* For Q1, net sales totaled $1.5 billion, down 7 percent from same quarter a year ago
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Says CCE does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* "Throughout our territories, we continue to face an overall soft consumer environment that has limited category growth"
* "Working diligently to close transaction to create Coca-Cola European partners by end of Q2"
* Currency translation had a negative impact of 2 cents on comparable diluted earnings per share in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma