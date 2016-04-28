April 28 Mead Johnson Nutrition :
* Reports Sequential Sales For First Quarter 2016 Above
Fourth Quarter 2015 On A Constant Dollar Basis; Reaffirms 2016
Sales And Non Gaap eps guidance
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48
to $3.60 excluding items
* Mead johnson nutrition co says encouraged by progress we
are making on reshaping our china business
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.91 to $3.03
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39 including items
* Mead johnson nutrition co says q1 net sales were 6% below
prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis
* Mead johnson nutrition co says excluding venezuela, q1
sales were 4% below prior year quarter on a constant dollar
basis
* Mead johnson nutrition co says reaffirms full year 2016
net sales guidance on a constant dollar basis of 0% to 2%
higher than last year
* Mead johnson nutrition co says foreign currency impact in
asia and latin america was most notable in china, mexico and
argentina
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $3.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
