April 28 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports first quarter 2016 operating and financial
results
* Q1 revenue $2.512 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.58
billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2016 guidance: raising lower-end of ranges for net product
sales and adjusted diluted EPS
* 2017 financial targets updated; 2020 financial targets
on-track
* Revlimid sales for Q1 increased 17 percent to $1,574
million
* Abraxane sales for Q1 were $225 million, a 1 percent
increase year-over-year
* Sees 2016 total product sales $10.75 billion -$11.0
billion
* Sees 2016 revlimid sales approximately $6.7 billion
* Total net product sales are expected to be in range of
$12.7 billion to $13.0 billion for 2017
* 2017 revlimid net sales are expected to be approximately
$8.0 billion versus previous target of $7.0 billion
* 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of
$6.75 to $7.00 versus previous target of $7.25
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $5.60 to $5.70
* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $4.26 to $4.56
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.68, revenue view $11.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $13.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
