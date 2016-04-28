UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority :
* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces second quarter fiscal 2016 operating results
* Q2 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $331.8 million
* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority qtrly net income attributable to authority of $30.5 million , a 102.8% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma