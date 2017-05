April 28 Genenews Ltd

* Genenews completes financing under financial hardship exemption

* Has executed a definitive financing agreement whereby company will draw down on us$10 million in structured, unsecured convertible notes

* Initial draw will be limited to us$200,000 within first 120 days

* Confirmed that aggregate number of common shares issued in offering will not exceed 50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: