April 28 State Bank Financial Corp :

* State Bank Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income of $36.6 million in q1 of 2016 decreased from $40.6 million in q4

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29