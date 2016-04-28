April 28 Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $22.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $21 million

* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.02

* Says capital expenditure budget for 2016 is $10.0 million

* Says rig operating margins during q1 of 2016 were $10,982 per day, compared to $10,419 per day during q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: