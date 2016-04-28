UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meridian Bioscience reports second quarter 2016 operating results, declares regular cash dividend, and reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $200 million
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $201.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $51.3 million versus $51.5 million
* Q2 revenue view $52.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma