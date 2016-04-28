BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
April 28 Mastercard Incorporated
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter net income of $959 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
* First-Quarter gross dollar volume up 13 pct and purchase volume up 12 pct
* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 12 pct on a local currency basis versus q1 of 2015, to $838 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion
* In quarter, increase in processed transactions of 14 pct, to 12.6 billion
* Total operating expenses increased 25 pct, or 29 pct on a currency-neutral basis, to $1.1 billion during Q1 of 2016
* During Q1 of 2016, mastercard repurchased approximately 15 million shares of class a common stock
* Q1 EPS unfavorably impacted by $0.08 due to non-recurrence of a discrete tax credit and balance sheet remeasurement related to Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.