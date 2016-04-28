UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp. provides operational update
* Granite produced about 2,850 bbl/d of oil during Q1 of 2016
* Total capital expended in Q1 is estimated to be approximately $4.2 million
* After satisfying its primary goal of attaining a 100 pct vrr, co has returned production to approximately 3,000 bbls/d of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma