April 28 Granite Oil Corp

* Granite Oil Corp. provides operational update

* Granite produced about 2,850 bbl/d of oil during Q1 of 2016

* Total capital expended in Q1 is estimated to be approximately $4.2 million

* After satisfying its primary goal of attaining a 100 pct vrr, co has returned production to approximately 3,000 bbls/d of oil